Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up 1.5% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $14,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 693,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 562,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,895,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 441,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,868,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. Finally, Platt Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 411,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

