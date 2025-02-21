Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Position Raised by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.11 and a 1-year high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

