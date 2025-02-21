Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.2% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,658,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $60.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

