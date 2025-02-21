Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Sold by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,999,000 after purchasing an additional 548,728 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,260,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 690,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 73,246 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 582,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,757,000 after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,884,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $132.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $133.82.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.