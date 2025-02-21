Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $269.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $213.81 and a 1-year high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

