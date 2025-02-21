Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 604,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the previous session’s volume of 104,698 shares.The stock last traded at $106.88 and had previously closed at $107.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after purchasing an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,272,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,786,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 10,219.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,646,000 after acquiring an additional 150,961 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

