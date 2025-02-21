Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Position Trimmed by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 91.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,832 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.93 and a 52 week high of $130.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

