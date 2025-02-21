Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 7809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCM shares. Cormark cut Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Accountability Research lowered their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.
Vecima Networks Trading Down 4.0 %
Vecima Networks Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.
Insider Activity at Vecima Networks
In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.