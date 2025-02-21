Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$11.00 and last traded at C$11.20, with a volume of 7809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCM shares. Cormark cut Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Accountability Research lowered their target price on Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get Vecima Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCM

Vecima Networks Trading Down 4.0 %

Vecima Networks Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The company has a market cap of C$257.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.68%.

Insider Activity at Vecima Networks

In other Vecima Networks news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total value of C$27,840.00. Insiders purchased a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.