Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Venture Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.91.

NYSE VG opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

