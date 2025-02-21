Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 188 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $206.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $251.55.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zscaler from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.63.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,603.20. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares in the company, valued at $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

