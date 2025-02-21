Venturi Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 61.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 158,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 125,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

