Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 391.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 49.5% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,505 shares in the company, valued at $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.64.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $205.14 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $207.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

