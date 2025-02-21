Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 81 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $151.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.02 and a 200 day moving average of $138.21. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

