Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s Why

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $106.89 and last traded at $107.03. Approximately 1,617,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,943,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.96.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total transaction of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,750. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

