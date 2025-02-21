Vicor’s (VICR) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

VICR stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.55. Vicor has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.04 and a beta of 1.51.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Vicor had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.08%.

In other news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total transaction of $444,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,782,121.17. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $786,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in Vicor by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vicor by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

