Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 22.8% – Here’s Why

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 47.85 ($0.61). Approximately 6,538,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,423% from the average daily volume of 429,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

