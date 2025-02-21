Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 30.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 30.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). 6,276,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average session volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VID has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Videndum Trading Down 30.3 %

Videndum Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of £40.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.17.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

