Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 30.3% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) shares traded down 30.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). 6,276,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average session volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).
VID has been the topic of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.39) price target on shares of Videndum in a report on Monday, December 16th.
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
