VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,141 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 0.9% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $44.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.36.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.