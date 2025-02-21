Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.84 and last traded at $156.86. 1,714,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,742,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.

Get Vistra alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.37.

Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.