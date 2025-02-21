Vistra (NYSE:VST) Stock Price Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $156.84 and last traded at $156.86. 1,714,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,742,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on VST. Bank of America began coverage on Vistra in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.64.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST
Vistra Stock Performance
Vistra declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.16, for a total transaction of $18,878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $41,849,637.12. This represents a 31.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott B. Helm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total value of $2,795,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 343,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,990,029.50. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Vistra
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vistra
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.