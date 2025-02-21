Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 66,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 85,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 1.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$114.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.94.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

