Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT opened at $38.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 2,976.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 37.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

