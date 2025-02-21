WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WAM Microcap Limited (ASX:WMI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 13th. This is an increase from WAM Microcap’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
WAM Microcap Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $425.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.02.
About WAM Microcap
