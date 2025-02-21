Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 531 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19,800.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth $36,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 558.3% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. US Capital Advisors raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $33.54 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.