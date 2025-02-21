Wayfair (NYSE:W) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion.

Wayfair Stock Down 6.1 %

W stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,856. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.50.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,073 shares in the company, valued at $28,540,586.85. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 5,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $268,531.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,881.80. This trade represents a 4.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,440,118 in the last three months. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.