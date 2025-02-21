Wealth Alliance Buys 2,069 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $73.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.8842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

