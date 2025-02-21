Wealth Alliance Has $876,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,971 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Adobe were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after purchasing an additional 234,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,435,377,000 after acquiring an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after acquiring an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.88.

Adobe Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $454.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.89 and its 200-day moving average is $494.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.28, for a total value of $403,172.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,063.84. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,681 shares of company stock worth $2,525,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

