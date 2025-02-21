Wedbush Weighs in on Genuine Parts’ Q1 Earnings (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.91 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

GPC has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $194,214.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

