Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.
23andMe Stock Performance
Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $14.40.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.