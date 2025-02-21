Weiss Ratings Reiterates “Sell (E+)” Rating for 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reissued by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $72.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.14. 23andMe has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $14.40.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 170.07% and a negative net margin of 183.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 23andMe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. 36.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

