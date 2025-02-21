Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $140.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $182.12 on Friday. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $235.66. The company has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.31.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $15,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,268,555. This trade represents a 33.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,515,900. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,345 shares of company stock worth $67,286,835 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 73.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after acquiring an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Snowflake by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

