Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $122.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $103.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $122.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 61.94% and a net margin of 14.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 183.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

