Wesfarmers Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

WFAFY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $27.17.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

