Wesfarmers Limited to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 20th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3034 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.
Wesfarmers Stock Performance
WFAFY traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $24.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. Wesfarmers has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $27.17.
About Wesfarmers
