Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

WDI stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.07.

