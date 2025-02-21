Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $4.07.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

