Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WIA stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.