Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEAGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $11.34.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

