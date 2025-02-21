Western Copper & Gold’s (WRN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 price target on the stock.

WRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE WRN opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a market cap of $208.31 million, a PE ratio of -52.50 and a beta of 1.81. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $1.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRN. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Western Copper & Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Copper & Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

