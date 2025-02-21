What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for Bel Fuse Q1 Earnings?

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Bel Fuse in a research note issued on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bel Fuse’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bel Fuse’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bel Fuse from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bel Fuse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Bel Fuse Stock Performance

BELFB opened at $84.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $92.61.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($1.10). Bel Fuse had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Bel Fuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 10.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Bel Fuse by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bel Fuse by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bel Fuse by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bel Fuse

In related news, VP Joseph Francis Berry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $80,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,246.90. This represents a 11.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. Bel Fuse’s payout ratio is 8.56%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

