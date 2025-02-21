What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for IBM FY2025 Earnings?

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $10.40 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $10.37. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $10.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.44.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $264.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.65 and a 200 day moving average of $221.26. The company has a market capitalization of $244.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $265.72.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 443,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,557 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $962,000. Wealth Management Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.