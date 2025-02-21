Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$99.16 and last traded at C$98.86, with a volume of 464808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$97.51.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.67.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
