White Wing Wealth Management Has $11.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

White Wing Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. White Wing Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $51.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.30. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

