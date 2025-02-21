White Wing Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Cheniere Energy comprises about 0.2% of White Wing Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $226.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

