William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DVAX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of DVAX stock remained flat at $13.33 during trading hours on Friday. 2,869,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,572. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.55 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 420,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 113,872 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 794,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 509.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 124,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 104,325 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 866,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 71,575 shares during the period. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

