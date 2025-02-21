WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Zacks reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 23.97%. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 351.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $36.92.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, insider Graeme Parkes sold 2,900 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $107,329.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,994.18. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Baird R W lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

