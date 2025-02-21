Windtree Therapeutics Announces 1-for-50 Reverse Stock Split(Warrington, PA) – Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) filed a certificate of amendment with the Secretary of State of Delaware on February 14, 2025, to execute a 1-for-50 reverse sto

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Windtree Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile
Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of acute cardiovascular diseases. The company’s lead product candidate is istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock.
