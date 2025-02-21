WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund (NASDAQ:UNIY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,874 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 3,070 shares.The stock last traded at $48.23 and had previously closed at $48.40.

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.98.

Get WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund

WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ( NASDAQ:UNIY Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund ETF (UNIY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is passively managed to hold a broad portfolio of USD-denominated bonds of various credit quality and maturity. The index uses a tier-weighting methodology that weights a portion of the portfolio for enhanced yield.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Voya Yield Enhanced USD Universal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.