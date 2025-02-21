Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires 24,928 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,928 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $8,610,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $832,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BME opened at $40.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.73.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

