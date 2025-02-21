Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,141 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 10,478 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CII opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.90. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $21.14.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.