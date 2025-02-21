Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $4.72 Million in Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 464,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,720,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flag Ship Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $2,452,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $6,027,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,778,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,069,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Flag Ship Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,840,000.

Get Flag Ship Acquisition alerts:

Flag Ship Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FSHP stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19.

Flag Ship Acquisition Profile

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:FSHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flag Ship Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.