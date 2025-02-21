Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.30 Million Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.
Solventum Price Performance
Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
