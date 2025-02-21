Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $11.30 Million Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 301.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Solventum Price Performance

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.95. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.