WP Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after buying an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,795,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,904,323,000 after buying an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,195,000,000 after buying an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after buying an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Melius downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.50 and a 52 week high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Free Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

